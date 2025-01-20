Nashik, Jan 20 (PTI) A 56-year-old woman was found murdered in Nashik city a day after she went missing from her home, police said on Sunday.

A case of murder was registered at Panchvati police station after the woman's body was found in front of a school in Hirawadi area on Sunday night, an official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman was strangled to death by an unidentified person. She was also injured in her right eye.

She went missing from her house on January 18.

Police said the woman was mentally unstable as per her family members.

