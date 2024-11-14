Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Animal feed manufacturer Narmada Agrobase Ltd has reported a multifold rise in net profit to Rs 1.29 crore in the July-September quarter on lower expenses.

The company reported revenue from operations of Rs 10.24 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 11.40 crore in the previous year, a statement said.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

Expenses declined to Rs 8.51 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 11.24 crore in the year ago period. Operating profit or earnings before interest and tax depreciation amortisation jumped to Rs 2.06 crore on lower inventory and raw material costs.

The company recently raised Rs 36.58 crore through a rights issue which will be utilised to fund its expansion plans. Narmada Agrobase shares closed up 4 per cent at Rs 15 on BSE. PTI

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)