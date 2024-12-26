New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Thursday passed a resolution condemning the AAP-led Delhi government's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna' and 'Sanjeevani Yojna'.

No immediate response was available from the Aam Aadmi Party.

The civic body held its council meeting, which was chaired by member and MP Bansuri Swaraj, in which NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, MLA and NDMC member, and AAP MLA from Delhi Cantt, Virender Singh Kadian, along with other members and officials, participated.

"In today's meeting, all the council members unanimously passed a condemnation resolution against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, MLA New Delhi and member of NDMC, regarding the fraud of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojna and Sanjeevani Yojna," Chahal said.

Kejriwal is misleading the citizens of Delhi with fraudulent schemes like these with false promises of Rs 2,100 per month for women and other benefits for citizens aged 60 and above, he said.

The civic body's resolution came after the Delhi government's Women and Child Development and Health departments issued public notices on Wednesday distancing themselves from the ruling AAP's promised schemes of providing Rs 2,100 to women and free treatment for the elderly, triggering a fresh row ahead of assembly polls.

The two departments also cautioned the people against providing personal details to anyone on the pretext of registration for "non-existent" schemes, saying any private individual or political party collecting such physical forms or information is "fraudulent and without any authority."

