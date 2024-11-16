Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) A ninth standard student allegedly died by suicide at a state-run social welfare residential school for girls in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

She hanged herself from a ceiling fan in classroom with her 'chunni' on Saturday morning after locking the door from inside, they said.

Her classmates alerted teachers after she did not open the door, police said, adding that the investigation would bring out the reason behind the death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)