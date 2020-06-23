New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) NLC India on Tuesday reported almost flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 498.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted PAT of Rs 495.2 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income from operations (net) rose to Rs 3,069.3 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 2,463.3 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company's PAT increased to Rs 392.48 crore during January-March quarter from Rs 290.13 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The standalone total income from operations (net) during January-March quarter increased to Rs 2,274.5 crore as compared with Rs 1,902.3 crore in the year-ago period.

NLC India is a navratna company under the Coal Ministry. The main activity of the company is mining and power generation.

