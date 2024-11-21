Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) Three girl students were taken into custody on Thursday in connection with the suicide of a nursing student in Pathanamthitta district last week, police said.

Police said that three girl students, who were classmates of the deceased, Ammu Sajeev, 22, a final-year BSc nursing student at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, were taken into custody.

The incident occurred at SME Nursing College in Chuttippara, Pathanamthitta district, on the night of 15 November. Ammu Sajeev, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hostel building, according to police.

"I quit" were the words she wrote in her diary before taking her life, police sources said. Sajeev, the girl's father, had earlier complained to the college principal that his daughter was being mentally tortured by her classmates and that her life was under threat, according to the police.

The students named in the complaint are in custody, and their arrest will be recorded later with charges of abetment of suicide to be invoked, sources added. State Health Minister Veena George has also directed the Kerala University of Health Sciences to conduct an enquiry into the incident.

