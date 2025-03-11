New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, on Tuesday approved an investment of up to Rs 696 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, PB Healthcare Services.

The investment to be made through equity shares or compulsorily convertible preference shares is subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot.

Incorporated in January this year, PB Healthcare operates in the healthcare and allied services sector.

The Board of Directors of PB Fintech Ltd in its meeting held on March 11, 2025, approved an investment for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services "by way of subscribing or purchasing its equity shares or Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares during the financial year 2025-26", the company said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is, however, subject to the shareholder's approval through a postal ballot and will be made along with other external investors in PB Healthcare Services, it added.

PB Fintech said the investment will strengthen the financial health of the healthcare arm to meet its general operating expenses, enhancing brand awareness, and strategic initiatives.

The investment qualifies as a related-party transaction but will be executed at fair value as determined by a registered valuer. PB Fintech, which does not have an identifiable promoter group, clarified that the transaction aligns with its strategic objectives, as per the regulatory filing.

After the proposed investment, PB Fintech will hold up to 33.63 per cent of PB Healthcare on a fully diluted basis.

Additionally, PB Fintech's board approved a postal ballot notice to seek shareholder nod for the investment. This also includes participation from Chairman and CEO Yashish Dahiya, Executive Vice Chairman Alok Bansal, three key managerial personnel, and other external investors.

The company stated that all regulatory approvals required for the investment would be obtained by PB Healthcare as necessary. The transaction is expected to be completed within 90 days of receiving the required approvals.

PB Fintech is a digital financial services platform known as Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

Shares of PB Fintech rose 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 1,469.45 apiece on the BSE.

