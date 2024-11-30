Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Pearl Academy, a unit of the Creative Arts Education Society (CAES), on Saturday said it has collaborated with Tech Mahindra to set up the 'Makers Lab', which will serve as an innovation hub focused on Generative AI (GenAI), metaverse, and gaming.

The lab will be set up in Bengaluru.

The collaboration aims to empower students, faculty, and industry professionals to develop solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), metaverse, and immersive gaming experiences, Pearl Academy said in a statement.

"By blending our design innovation with Tech Mahindra's technological prowess, we are shaping a future where creativity and technology seamlessly integrate to redefine industries.

"The Makers Lab will provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience in emerging technologies, empowering them to reshape the creative landscape," Pearl Academy President Aditi Srivastava said.

Pearl Academy also said its faculty will collaborate with Tech Mahindra's researchers to apply human-centred design principles to technology development.

