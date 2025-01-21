Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) A head constable who was trying to stop a truck that had entered a 'no entry' area in Dausa district was run over by the vehicle on Tuesday, killing him on the spot, police said.

Police is searching for accused truck driver who fled after parking the truck two kilometers away from the spot. The truck was seized by the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Agarwal said that the entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited from 8 am to 8 pm at the place where the head constable was posted.

Prasadi Lal Bairwa (54), the head constable, was trying to stop a truck that had entered the 'no entry area' at the intersection. But, the driver did not stop the truck and ran over the policeman, leading to his death on the spot, he said.

Agarwal said that after the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. He was cremated with police honours.

Police said a case will be registered after receiving a report from the family on the matter, he said.

