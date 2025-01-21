Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Polycab India promoter Ramesh Jaisinghani on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 crore investment into transformer solutions entity Telawne Power Equipments.

The investments have been done through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN, a statement said.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2025 Ticket Price, Parade Timing, How To Book Tickets Online and Offline - Here's All You Need To Know.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025: Who Unfurls National Flag on R-Day? Who Is the Chief Guest? Who Are Special Guests? When Does Republic Day Parade Start? Get All Answers Here.

*** Skydo Technologies gets RBI nod to operate as Payment Aggregator-Cross Border entity * Cross-border payments firm Skydo Technologies on Tuesday said it has received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator-Cross Border (PA-CB) entity.

Skydo is among the first companies in the cross-border payments space to receive this authorisation, according to a statement.

*** Muthoot Finance says only gold loan entity in RBI's upper layer NBFCs list for 3 yrs * Muthoot Finance on Tuesday said it is the only gold loan entity to feature consistently in the RBI's upper layer NBFCs list for three consecutive years.

In Q2FY25, the company crossed the milestone of Rs 1 lakh crore in consolidated loan assets under management, the company said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)