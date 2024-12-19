New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Italian multinational FILA Group -- one of the promoters of of DOMS Industries -- on Thursday divested 4.6 per cent stake for Rs 798 crore through an open market transaction.

DOMS manufactures and markets a wide range of stationery and art materials, while FILA Group is a supplier of art materials and has a portfolio of 25 iconic brands.

Also Read | IAF Agniveer Result 2024 OUT at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Airforce Agniveervayu Result Declared, Know How To Check.

FILA -- Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA offloaded 27,73,407 shares in two tranches, or 4.6 per cent stake, in DOMS Industries, as per the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in the price range of Rs 2,879.12-2,879.47 apiece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 798.54 crore.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

After the latest transaction, Fila Group's shareholding in DOMS Industries has come down to 25.98 per cent from 30.58 per cent.

Also, the combined promoter and promoter group entities' stakeholding in DOMS Industries has declined to 70.36 per cent from 74.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, Axis Asset Management Company and Axis Mutual Fund purchased 7.35 lakh shares of DOMS Industries at an average price of Rs 2,879 per piece.

This took the deal value to Rs 211.46 crore.

Details of the other buyers of DOMS Industries' shares could not be ascertained on the NSE.

Shares of DOMS Industries fell 4.07 per cent to close at Rs 2,930.95 apiece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)