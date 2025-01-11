Sultanpur (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) The railway track on the Lucknow-Varanasi route was found broken on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district and was repaired promptly without affecting the traffic, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

According to the GRP, information was received about the broken railway track near the Bedupara village under the Lambhua police station area. The railway engineers started the repair work and the broken track was fixed quickly.

Lambhua GRP in-charge Mahavir said that as soon as the information about the broken track was received, the engineers reached the spot with other employees and got the broken track repaired.

