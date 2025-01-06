New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) on Monday announced its foray into the re-hydrating beverage category as it looks to become a total beverage and consumer products company.

"With the introduction of 'RasKik' as a master brand for juices and functional beverage offerings, RCPL is also positioning itself as a total beverage and consumer products company dedicated to creating consumer-focused products that resonate with the everyday needs of the Indian consumer," the firm said in a statement.

Also Read | AP SBTET Diploma Results For 2024-25 Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

With the introduction of RasKik Gluco Energy, RCPL is making a category defining entry into the re-hydration segment, transforming the way India stays refreshed.

Committed to offering products that combine global standards with deep local insight RasKik is now uniquely positioned to provide a variety of accessible and great quality fruit-based drinks, juices and functional beverages.

Also Read | What Is Whaling Attack? How To Prevent It? All About Phishing Scam That Targets High-Ranking Employees.

RasKik currently offers mango, apple, mixed fruit, coconut water and nimbu pani variants and will expand the portfolio inspired by Indian regional fruit varieties and taste preferences.

"As a company, we are deeply rooted in Indian traditions and are reinventing Indian consumer heritage through our brands and RasKik Gluco Energy brings back the same goodness of traditional re-hydration that our mothers have been providing since our childhood, whether it was during or after games or as a carry on to beat the heat.

"RasKik Gluco Energy is not just a drink, it is more than just hydration - it's about revitalizing and energizing the Indian consumer to take on the challenges of the day combined with hygiene, quality and the convenience of ready-to-drink offerings in line with the needs of the Indian consumer," said Ketan Mody, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)