Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI) A Tahsildar in Peddapalli district of Telangana was on Tuesday caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 12,000, ACB said.

The officer was booked for the second time now, on the charges of taking bribe.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 19 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

V Ramesh, the Tahsildar of Anthergaon mandal was caught when he "demanded and accepted the bribe" from the complainant through a Revenue Inspector for showing an official favour, an ACB release said here.

The official favour was "to release the tractor seized by the SI, Anthergaon on November 11, while the complainant was illegally transporting sand," it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complete Guide on How to Vote, Check Voter List and Find Your Polling Station Online Before Polls on November 20.

The bribe amount of Rs 12,000 was recovered from the backyard of the Tahsil office, Anthergaon. On noticing the arrival of the ACB officials, the Revenue Inspector managed to escape from the office by throwing the bribe amount, the release said.

The bureau further said, while working as Tahsildar of Dharmaram mandal in Peddapalli district, Ramesh was caught red-handed by the ACB in 2016 when he allegedly "demanded and accepted" Rs 10,000 from a complainant for issuing pattadar passbooks and updation of online pahanies pertaining to 25 farmers. This case is pending trial before the Special Court for ACB cases at Karimnagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)