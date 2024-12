New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Tata Power on Tuesday said its arm Tata Power Renewables Energy has commissioned a 431 MW DC Solar project in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

Spanning across 1,635.63 acres, the project features a unique combination of single-axis trackers and bi-facial modules, thereby setting a new benchmark for solar energy generation in India, a Tata Power statement said.

This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15 per cent, enabling peak power supply for extended hours, it added.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful commissioning of the 431 MW DC solar project in Neemuch," Deepesh Nanda, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, said.

The project contributes to sustainability with an estimated CO2 offset of 7,80,300 tonnes.

"This project not only demonstrates the viability of cost-effective solar energy, with a winning bid price but also highlights the potential of sustainable energy solutions to drive India's green energy transition," Manu Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy Department, Madhya Pradesh said.

With this, the total renewable energy capacity of Tata Power Renewables Energy stood at 10.9 GW with 5.5 GW of projects in various stages of implementation.

Its operational capacity has reached 5.4 GW, comprising 4.4 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects.

