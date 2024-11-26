Siliguri, Nov 26 (PTI) TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP) has expanded its footprint in eastern India with the acquisition of a new state-of-the-art industrial facility at Siliguri in the northern part of West Bengal, an official said on Tuesday.

The 1.40 lakh sq ft facility, built on a 5.66-acre plot in Fulbari, marks TVS ILP's entry into the eastern Indian market and solidifies its position as a pioneer in delivering grade A industrial infrastructure, the company said without disclosing the value of the acquisition.

Located in the 'Gateway of North-East India', the facility is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and strategic supply chain solutions and logistical infrastructure in the region, the company said.

"Entering the Siliguri market as a first-grade A developer is a strategic step for TVS ILP's venture in the eastern industrial zone. The city's position as a gateway to northeast India makes it an ideal hub for cross-border trade," TVS ILP executive director Aditi Kumar said.

The facility currently hosts a leading e-commerce player and offers build-to-suit options, ensuring that it can accommodate a variety of business requirements.

The company said it has an existing project at Cuttack in Odisha and is actively pursuing further expansion opportunities in East India like Guwahati, focusing on tapping into the vast potential of untapped tier-II and tier-III markets.

The company is present in over 13 cities and has plans to add new cities every year.

