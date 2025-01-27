Saharanpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested with 615 grams of smack, estimated to be worth Rs 1.23 crore, in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

A joint team of the Nanota police station and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force on Sunday arrested the accused, identified as Nawab alias Junaid and Md Usman, they said.

The police seized 615 grams of smack, two mobile phones, a car, and Rs 1,730 in cash from them.

A case has been registered against the accused at Nanota police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had purchased the smack from Moradabad at a low price and intended to sell it for a profit.

However, they were apprehended before completing the deal.

The smack is estimated to have a market value of Rs 1.23 crore, the police added.

