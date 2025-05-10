Gurugram, May 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested in here for allegedly smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh's Manali, with police seizing more than 1.3 kilogram of the contraband from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

The estimated value of the seized charas is around Rs 50 lakh, they said.

Based on a tip-off, the Crime Branch team from Palam Vihar intercepted a car near Pachgaon in the Manesar area and recovered 1.361 kilogram of charas and Rs 7 lakh in cash during a search, police said.

A police officer said that the car was also impounded following the recovery.

The accused were identified as Rajesh (48), from Balbhadra Sarai, and Mukesh (38), a resident of Saini Mohalla Kutubpur in Rewari district, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rajesh works as a taxi driver while Mukesh deals in automobile spare parts. The two had allegedly procured the narcotics from Manali and brought it to Gurugram for distribution, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Manesar police station and further investigation is underway, they added.

