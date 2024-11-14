Sultanpur (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) Two men from Amethi district were killed Thursday night when a truck hit their motorcycle on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway near Pratapganj Bazaar in Sultanpur, police said.

Mohit (25) died on the spot while Sunil Kumar (22) Sunil succumbed to injuries at a hospital, an official said.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

The two had been returning from a family function, the official added.

Kotwali police station SHO Satyendra Singh said that the bodies are being sent for postmortem and legal action is underway.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

The men had recently returned from Gujarat, where they worked as labourers, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)