Bijnor, (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) Two people including a teenager died when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle here on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred on Najibabad-Kotdwar road in Najibabad area when the tractor-trolley, driving at a high speed, rammed into the motorcycle, Najibabad's Police Circle Officer (CO) Deepak Singh said.

Singh said that Ankit (17) died on the spot while Hrithik (18) died on the way to the hospital.

He said that further legal action is underway and both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

