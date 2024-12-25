Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) Three people were on Wednesday arrested in Mehdawal area here for allegedly attacking two RSS workers, police said.

Circle Officer Keshav Kumar said RSS Awnish Singh and Anupam Singh were travelling to Khalilabad on Tuesday evening when they were attacked.

"They stopped near Mohalla Sonbera to inquire about something when they were confronted by three men who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol. A verbal altercation ensued between the two parties and it escalated into a physical altercation," Kumar said.

The police were informed and they promptly arrested two of the accused from the spot. The third accused was apprehended on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ravindra Yadav, Anand Pandey, and Guddu, all residents of Mehdawal. An FIR has been registered against them.

