Ayodhya, Nov 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi and Ram Temple for the happiness and prosperity of the people, according to an official statement.

His visit to the temple town came on a day bypolls was held in the state's nine Assembly segments -- Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki.

Chief Minister Adityanath was accorded a warm welcome by Ayodha Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, MLAs and other BJP leaders.

He visited the Ram Katha Park before proceeding to the Hanumangarhi Temple where he paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman. Mahant Prem Das, the chief priest of the temple, honoured the chief minister with a shawl.

Adityanath then visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and offered his prayers to the deity.

