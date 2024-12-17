Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in 2005.

Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Sanjay Mishra on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on the convicts Amzad (46), Samshad (48) and Irshad (51), Additional District Government Counsel Purnendu Tripathi said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In case of non-payment of fine, they will serve additional two months in jail.

The case was registered on January 15, 2005 in the district's Nautanwa area under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and the IPC (rape charges) on the basis of a complaint.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 17 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The minor girl's brother had said in the complaint that the three lured his sister and took her to Nepal where they raped her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)