Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer allegedly shot himself dead here on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, Nirankar took his life while he was returning from his fields in Mukandpur village under Titawi police station limits.

Also Read | AP SBTET Diploma Results For 2024-25 Released, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at sbtet.ap.gov.in.

SHO Manvendra Singh Bhati said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation into the incident is underway."

The reason behind the farmer's extreme step is not yet clear, he said.

Also Read | What Is Whaling Attack? How To Prevent It? All About Phishing Scam That Targets High-Ranking Employees.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)