Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday launched a state-wide communicable disease control campaign and a 'Dastak Abhiyan', an official statement said.

A 'Stop Diarrhea' campaign was also rolled out in the state, it added.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

As part of the launch, diarrhea and zinc corners were inaugurated, while anti-larval spraying, fogging operations, and awareness vehicles were flagged off to initiate public outreach efforts, the statement said.

The initiatives aim to promote public awareness and encourage community participation in the prevention and control of communicable diseases.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

"With the onset of monsoon, the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis increases significantly. Effective prevention of these diseases requires not just government action, but active involvement from the public," it added.

The statement further said, "The Communicable Disease Control Campaign, which began on July 1, will focus on identifying and controlling infections while spreading vital information door-to-door."

The campaign emphasises personal hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, and prevention of waterlogging.

The government urged all departments, citizens, ASHA workers, health personnel, schools, village heads, and voluntary organizations to support the campaign and turn it into a mass movement.

A total of 13 departments, including health, education, and ICDS, are working in coordination to ensure its success, the statement added.

While the Communicable Disease Control Campaign will run till July 31, the Dastak Abhiyan will be held from July 11 to July 31.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)