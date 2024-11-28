Bahraich (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly uploading pornographic videos of children on social media, police said on Thursday.

The social media monitoring cell of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which works in the field of cases related to child sexual abuse and searching for missing children, saw the alleged post and deemed it objectionable. They referred the case to the cyber crime cell of Bahraich police, they said.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

Following this, police lodged an FIR on Wednesday under sections of the Information Technology Act against Mohammad Asim, a resident of Nanpara town, for uploading pornographic videos of children on his Instagram account and sharing them with friends, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Also Read | From Subhadra Yojana in Odisha to Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana and Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Know All About Women-Centric Cash Schemes, Monthly Allowances, Status and Benefits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)