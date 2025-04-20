New Delhi, April 20: Porsche has discontinued its luxury car Porsche Macan S and Porsche Macan GTS SUVs from Indian market. Both the Porsche Macan S and GTS variants were petrol-based and were sold at premium price in the country. However, German-based luxury automobile giant has removed these luxury SUVs from its official website in India. Despite the unavailability of the Porsche Macan S and Porsche Macan GTS variants on website, the customers can reach out to the dealership to inquire if they have some units available.

The company may have some units of Porsche Macan available at its dealerships. Porsche made this move as it is reportedly looking for an all-electric future. The German automaker already discontinued these models in EU in April 2024 as a part of its global strategy. However, Porsche has listed the base variant and battery-powered variants of Macan on the website. Previously, it was sold in three petrol-based and three EV variants. Hyundai Motor To Temporarily Suspend Ioniq 5, Kona EV Production Amid Weak Global Demand Continues To Weigh on Exports.

Porsche Macan S and Porsche Macan GTS variants had 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 engine. The S variant produced maximum 380 hp power and 520 Nm of peak torque with this engine, whereas GTS variant achieved 440 hp power and 550 Nm of torque. However, the interested customers can now choose Porsche Macan petrol variant with 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, capable of 265 hp power generation and 400 Nm peak torque. The price of this variant is INR 96.05 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Palisade Sales: Hyundai Motor Sells Over 500,000 SUV Units in US Ahead of Second-Gen Launch Later This Year.

On the other hand, the Porsche Macan electric variant is priced at INR 1.16 crore and that goes up to INR 1.68 crore. The EV SUV is available in following variants - Macan Electric, Macan 4S Electric and Macan Turbo Electric.

