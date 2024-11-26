Bhadohi (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old mentally challenged girl.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Madhu Dogra on Tuesday held Satish Rajbhar alias Chhotu guilty of the crime and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra (POCSO) said.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

The court said the entire amount recovered from the fine should be given to the parents of the mentally challenged girl.

In case of non-payment of the fine by the convict, he will have to spend an additional five years in jail.

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan said when the family of the mentally-challenged girl couldn't find her at home on March 8, they started looking for her. Then some women told them that they saw the girl with Satish Rajbhar at around 5 pm.

Katyayan said during the search, the girl was found naked in a field and there were wounds from teeth on her hands and feet.

The girl told her family about her ordeal through gestures. The same night, a case was filed against the accused under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and the accused was sent to jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)