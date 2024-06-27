Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has improved its rank from sixth place in 2017 to become second in the country's economy and topped in providing jobs in the past seven years, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

The state has more than 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises, and small entrepreneurs have played an important role in advancing the state's economy, Adityanath said addressing a programme on the MSME Day at Lok Bhawan here.

Also Read | Anjali Birla, Daughter of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Is IAS Officer, Know All About Her.

"In 2017, the state was the sixth largest economy but now it is in second place. This is the reason why UP is in the first position today in terms of providing employment," the chief minister said.

He further said that after agriculture, MSME is the biggest sector of employment generation. "As a result of continuous efforts made since 2017, our MSME industry has become the backbone of the development of the state."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 27 2024: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The chief minister said that till 2017, there was frustration and disappointment among MSME entrepreneurs and the state was lagging in economy and employment.

"Today entrepreneurs are going to get a loan facility of more than Rs 20,000 crore. We have taken a long leap in branding, marketing and showcasing of MSME units," he added.

The chief minister said that his government has created a better environment for investment in the state.

"The rule of law and security system has been strengthened. These factors are very important for industries, and along with this MSMEs are also necessary for the industrial environment," he said.

A defence corridor is also being built in the state to make the country self-reliant in defence production, he said, adding, "so far we have implemented an investment of Rs 24,000 crore in the defence corridor here".

He also said that like last year, an international trade show will be organised in September.

Last year, 70,000 buyers came to the trade show. This year, the number of buyers will increase further and the state will get better opportunities to market local products, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)