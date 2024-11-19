New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with seven observations to its active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad.

"The US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a GMP inspection at our API manufacturing facility (CTO-2) in Bollaram, Hyderabad," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRL) said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection was conducted from November 13-19, 2024, it added.

"We have been issued a Form 483 with seven observations, which we will address within the stipulated timeline," the company said.

As per US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

