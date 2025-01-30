New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Macrotech Developers MD Abhishek Lodha has described the ongoing dispute with his younger brother's firm House of Abhinandan Lodha on use of trademark 'Lodha' as "very painful matter" for him and asserted that this will not have any impact on the company's operational performances.

Macrotech Developers has recently filed a suit in the Bombay High Court against House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), formed by Abhishek's younger brother Abhinandan Lodha, for infringement of its trademarks and sought appropriate injunctions, reliefs and damages.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country, while HoABL is into plotted developments across various cities, including Ayodhya.

According to a transcript of discussion with investors after announcing financial results for the December quarter, Abhishek Lodha updated analysts about the lawsuit filed by Macrotech Developers against HoABL.

"First and foremost, this is a very painful matter for me personally because Abhinandan Lodha is my younger brother. I have always wished him very well. And I hope that even going forward, he continues to be successful in all fields that he operates in, including real estate," said Abhishek, as per the transcript uploaded on stock exchanges on Thursday.

He said the company is currently focusing to ensure that its consumers are not confused in any manner with respect to the fact that they are dealing with which company.

"And Lodha, the company, which has over 40 years, built a strong brand on the back off track record of delivery and performance and integrity, should not be confused with any other brand, whether belonging to Abhinandan Lodha or any other third party. This is the basic fundamental of the dispute," Abhishek said.

He said the matter is before the Bombay High Court and it can take a few months or even longer to get resolved.

"In any event, it has no ongoing impact on our operational performance because we, as a company, continue to focus on delivering value for our consumers and having the highest standards of governance, which will ensure that value creation is fully delivered," Abhishek assured analysts.

Macrotech Developers will take every step to protect its trademark and brand in this case or in any other instance, he said.

Abhinandan Lodha had quit Macrotech Developers (erstwhile Lodha Developers) in 2015 to start his own business.

In response to the case filed in the high court, HoABL founder Abhinandan Lodha had said in a statement last week that Macrotech Developers is "unable to digest" the success of his company.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court suggested Abhishek Lodha and his brother Abhinandan Lodha to try and amicably resolve the issue over the use of 'Lodha' trademark.

Macrotech Developers has delivered around 100 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 110 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio. Its market capitalisation is currently around Rs 1.16 lakh crore.

