Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Accusing her family of lodging false kidnapping and rape cases against her husband who allegedly committed suicide in jail, a woman on Monday said they had eloped and got married. She claimed her husband was "killed" in prison.

The 24-year-old inmate was found hanging inside Mau district prison on Saturday and his family members refused to take his body, Ballia Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

He said the police and administrative officials are trying to convince the deceased's family.

The inmate's body was found hanging inside the jail and prima facie it appears that he committed suicide, Circle Officer (City) of Mau Anjani Kumar Pandey said, adding further investigations are underway.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, September 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai Games.

Meanwhile, the inmate's wife said she had eloped him and they got married in a temple.

She alleged that police had registered a "false" case against her husband based on the complaint registered by her family.

The deceased's uncle also alleged that his nephew was killed in jail. PTI COR NAV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)