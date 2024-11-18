New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Pending works under the MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) fund in Delhi must be completed by the first week of December, Mayor Mahesh Khichi ordered on Monday.

The order came during a review meeting with MCD officials, the first chaired by Khichi since assuming office.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: ITBP Invites Applications for 27 Assistant Surgeon Posts, Apply Online at itbpolice.nic.in; Know Recruitment Process, Eligibility and Other Details.

During the meeting, Khichi, along with deputy Ravindra Bhardwaj, did an assessment of progress of developmental projects across the 12 MCD zones.

The review focused on works such as road repairs, drain coverage, installation of streetlights, and park boundary wall construction.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Mayor emphasised daily monitoring of all projects and asked for status updates by the end of the day.

Deputy Mayor Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party government is committed to improving civic amenities, and making Delhi cleaner, more beautiful, and pollution-free.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)