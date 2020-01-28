Man Brandishes Pistol at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Protest

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A person, who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protestors, on Tuesday brandished a licensed pistol at the protest site here.The man has been identified as Mohammad Luqmaan and claims to be a property dealer, Delhi Police sources said. Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. (ANI)

