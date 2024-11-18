Imphal, November 18: Amid the prevailing law and order situation in the state in wake of continued tensions, the Manipur government on Monday announced an extension of the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Thoubal and Churachandpur. The suspension has been extended for two days with effect from 5:15 pm today except for those lease lines and FTTH connections to government offices.

In an official statement, the Manipur government stated that this was done after "reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its possible co-relation with the general operation of internet suspension in the last two days, decided to continue the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSATS, broadband (IILL & FTTH) and VPN services." The suspension will continue till 5:15 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. Manipur Unrest: Amid Escalating Violence, Ministry of Home Affairs To Send 50 More Companies of Central Forces To State Government.

Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur police imposed a curfew in both districts of Imphal until further notice, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur. This comes after six people were found dead. Following the incident, the Manipur government suspended internet in seven districts. The authorities have imposed a curfew in Imphal West and Imphal East in light of the tense situation. Sparse movements of vehicles can be seen on the streets with the deployment of security personnel. The security has been tightened outside Chief Minister Biren Singh's residence and Raj Bhavan.

Following the curfew being imposed in Imphal West and Imphal East, the Government of Manipur, Secretariat Higher, and Technical Education Department declared the closure of institutions and colleges, including state universities, in these districts till Tuesday. The decision has been taken in consultation with the Home Department, Government of Manipur.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation of three key cases linked to the recent violence that took place in Manipur in the first two weeks of this month, resulting in the loss of lives and widespread disruption of public order. The agency took over these cases from Manipur Police following a recent directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), as the violent activities linked to the three cases had caused incidents escalating in the hilly state, leading to fatalities and significant social unrest. Manipur Unrest: Widespread Mob Violence Reported, Curfew Imposed, Mobile Internet Suspended After Recovery of Bodies of 6 Missing Women and Children in Jiribam.

The first case was registered at Jiribam Police Station on November 8, 2024, regarding the murder of a woman in the Jiribam area by armed militants. The second case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post (A-company, 20th Battalion) located at Jiribam's Jakuradhor Karong by armed militants. The third case was registered at Borobekra Police Station on November 11, 2024, linked to the burning of houses and killing of civilians in the Borobekra area.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday convened a detailed high-level review meeting with senior officials in the national capital to assess the current security situation in Manipur. The discussions focused on recent developments in the state, with top officials providing a comprehensive assessment of ongoing challenges and response measures. The meeting underscores the central government's commitment to stabilizing the region and ensuring public safety. This was the second consecutive review meeting since Sunday.

