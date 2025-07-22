Washington, July 22: The Trump administration has released records of the FBI's surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr., despite opposition from the slain Nobel laureate's family and the civil rights group that he led until his 1968 assassination. The release involves an estimated 200,000 pages of records that had been under a court-imposed seal since 1977, when the FBI first gathered the records and turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration. Russia-Ukraine War: High-Level Talks to Be Held on Support for Ukraine After Donald Trump Said Europe Will Pay for Weapons.

King's family, including his two living children, Martin III and Bernice, were given advance notice of the release and had their own teams reviewing the records ahead of the public disclosure. In a lengthy statement released Monday, the two living King children called their father's case a "captivating public curiosity for decades." But the pair emphasised the personal nature of the matter and urged that "these files must be viewed within their full historical context."

US Justice Department Released Documents Related to Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

The U.S. Justice Department released more than 240,000 pages of documents related to the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., including records from the FBI, which had surveilled the civil rights leader as part of an effort to discredit the Nobel Peace Prize winner and his… pic.twitter.com/23biosh8rQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) July 22, 2025

President Donald Trump promised as a candidate to release files related to President John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination. When Trump took office in January, he signed an executive order to declassify the JFK records, along with those associated with Robert F. Kennedy's and King's 1968 assassinations. The government unsealed the JFK records in March and disclosed some RFK files in April.

