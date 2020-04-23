MP: Those Involved in Attack on COVID-19 Warriors Held, NSA to Be Invoked Against Main Accused

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Persons involved in attacking a team of health staff and police here in Sheopur district have been arrested and the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against the main accused, police said on Wednesday.A team of health staff and police were attacked by family members of a person, who entered the district from outside on Wednesday."The accused have been arrested and the NSA will be invoked against the main accused. Health team conducts screening of anyone who comes to the district from outside, according to protocol. Strict action will be taken against those who do not cooperate," Sheopur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sampat Upadhyay told ANI.The team went to screen a man named Gopal, who had recently come to his house in Gaswani village in the district from Indore. When the health staff asked his father Gangaram Shivhari to summon Gopal for testing, he refused to call him and started misbehaving with the team.Team leader Dr Pawan then rang up Gaswani Police station for help. After the police reached the spot, the family members started pelting stones at the team, during which a police official sustained a head injury."I got a call from Dr Pawan. He told me that they have come for the screening of a person and family members were misbehaving with them. We reached the spot and tried to make the people understand that it was for their betterment. They started shouting at us and pelted stones," said Shriram Awasthi, ASI. (ANI)

