Netanyahu's Insistence on Building Settlements 'systematic Destruction' of Two-state Solution: Palestine

Tel Aviv [Israel], Feb 20 (Xinhua/ANI): Palestine on Thursday condemned the plan of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to build thousands of settlement homes in Jerusalem, considering his decision "systematic destruction of the two-state solution"."Netanyahu's insistence on building settlement homes is a systematic destruction of the two-state solution to implement the US Deal of the Century," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson of the Palestinian president, said in an official statement."The settlement is violating international legitimacy and international law, which consider all Israeli settlements illegal in all Palestinian lands," Abu Rudeineh added.The spokesperson also pointed to Netanyahu's attempts to win the votes of the Israeli right-wing in the upcoming elections at the expense of Palestinians."All Netanyahu's attempts will not bring peace and stability to anyone and will lead the region to more tension and violence," Abu Rudeineh warned.The official called for "an urgent intervention from the international community" to stop the Israeli activity.Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced that he was promoting the building of some 5,200 new Jewish homes in highly sensitive areas of East Jerusalem. (Xinhua/ANI)

