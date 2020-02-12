Over 95 Companies Participate in 'Kaushal Mahotsav'

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): In order to give a significant impetus to skill development and employment in Uttar Pradesh, a two-day 'Kaushal Mahotsav' was organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.The event saw more than 4000 candidates registering themselves for the recruitment exercise and close to 1100 getting shortlisted by companies interviewing the candidates for various job profiles.'Kaushal Mahotsav' aims to generate awareness of the various initiatives and consequent opportunities available to the youth of the state for attaining industry relevant skills and further securing better and sustainable livelihoods.The first day of the event on Wednesday witnessed participation of close to 95 companies from across 20 sectors including retail, agriculture, information technology, automobile, hospitality, and more.Speaking about the initiative, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "The event is an endeavour to connect the youth of our country with the maximum number of employment opportunities in their own city. The youth of Uttar Pradesh have immense potential and we are committed to bringing about substantial industry connect ensuring opportunities in market-relevant skills. I urge each one of them to upgrade themselves with skills of their choice and find opportunities to better their livelihood."As the Chief Guest for the event, Pandey also flagged off 'Skill on Wheels' (a mobile van), from Varanasi for up-skilling and certifying people who have prior learning or experience in Beauty and Wellness sector. This initiative is under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana's Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program. The van will spread awareness on the importance of vocational skills education and RPL across the state. (ANI)

