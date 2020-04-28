PM Narendra Modi Says Partnership Between India, Canada Vital to Fighting COVID-19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Modi said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times," he said.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Had a warm exchange with PM @JustinTrudeau. Thanked him for looking after Indian citizens in Canada in these difficult times. Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic including through medical research and supply chain management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2020

"Collaboration and partnership between India and Canada is vital to fighting the pandemic, including through medical research and supply chain management," the prime minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)