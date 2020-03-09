Poonam Yadav Only Indian to Feature in Women's T20 WC Team of the Tournament

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 9 (ANI): Poonam Yadav is the only Indian player to feature in the Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament, International Cricket Council announced on Monday.16-year-old Shafali Verma has been selected as the 12th member of the team, after not being picked in the playing XI.Poonam Yadav picked up ten wickets in the tournament, including a four-wicket haul in the opening match of the tournament against hosts Australia.Shafali scored 163 runs in the tournament and this performance saw the youngster reaching the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings.Australia defeated India in the finals of the tournament by 85 runs to win its fifth Women's T20 World Cup title.As a result, five players from Australia's victorious ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 squad have been named in the team of the tournament.Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen are the five Australians to feature in the squad. England's four players have been selected in the team. ICC's Women's T20 World Cup team of the tournament is as follows: Alyssa Healy (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Heather Knight (England), Meg Lanning (c) (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Anya Shrubsole (England), and Megan Schutt (Australia).The side was selected by the selection panel featuring commentators and former international players Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Lisa Sthalekar, journalist Raf Nicholson and ICC representative Holly Colvin. (ANI)

