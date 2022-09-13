London, Sep 13: Everton have signed goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic on a short-term contract following recent injuries to Jordan Pickford and Andy Lonergan. Jakupovic was a free agent after leaving Leicester City in the summer, having spent five years at the Midlands club. The 37-year-old, who was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is a Switzerland international whose previous clubs also include Hull City, Lokomotiv Moscow and Grasshoppers Zurich.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/75th-national-aquatic-championships-olympian-maana-patel-wins-six-medals-in-guwahati-4200003.html
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2022 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).