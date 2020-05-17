Rohit Sharma Accepts Yuvraj's Challenge and Further Nominates Three Teammates

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Sunday completed the challenge given by former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and further nominated three teammates to take the challenge.In a video posted by the right-handed batsman on Twitter, Rohit can be seen juggling the ball using the handle of his bat."There you go @YUVSTRONG12! I'm committed to staying at home. I further nominate @ShreyasIyer15, @RishabhPant17 and @ajinkyarahane88 to innovate and commit to staying home," he captioned the post.The flamboyant batter has further nominated Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane to take the challenge.On Saturday, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar also accepted the challenge and posted a video of himself juggling the ball with the bat while having a blindfold."Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," Sachin Tendulkar said in the video he tweeted.However, Tendulkar then revealed that he could see through the blindfold. Sachin Tendulkar's response left not only the fans but also Yuvraj impressed and the latter did not waste any time in expressing his feelings as he replied: "I knew I challenged the wrong legend ! This might take a week il try."Yuvraj had taken to his official Twitter handle to share a video in which he could be seen keeping a ball bouncing on his bat as he nominated Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Rohit Sharma to follow his actions. (ANI)

