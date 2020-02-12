Samsung Launches 'iOS Compatible' Galaxy Buds+

San Francisco [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Samsung Galaxy Buds+ also made their presence felt at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event. The wireless earbuds now offer improved battery and audio output.The Galaxy Buds+ feature 2-way speakers, 3 mics, and up to 11 hours of battery life. With the charging case, the battery life increases by an additional 11 hours. Interestingly, the Galaxy Buds+ are now iOS compatible, which basically means, you can ditch your AirPods for Samsung's new earbuds. Pricing and availability is yet to be announced. (ANI)

