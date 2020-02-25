Siddhivinayak Temple Trust to Donate Rs 5 Crore Towards 'Shiv Bhojan' Scheme of Maharashtra Govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Tuesday announced that it would donate Rs 5 crore towards supporting the Shiv Bhojan Scheme of the Maharashtra government.A meal is provided for Rs 10 under the Shiv Bhojan scheme to the needy.Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Adesh Bandekar said that the Trust utilizes its 'daan peti' (donation box) collections and other offerings for the betterment of humankind."We have decided to support the noble initiative of the Maharashtra Government which is providing Shiv Bhojan to the needy and the poor in just 10 rupees per serving," Adesh Bandekar said.The decision has been taken during the trustees' meeting."Our trust has decided this that as per norms, this decision will go to law and judiciary department for their approval and as soon as they approved it, we will handover this amount to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said.Maharashtra government had on January 26 this year had rolled out the Shiv Bhojan scheme in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)