Kaula Lumpur October 16: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), together with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), on Friday confirmed Doha, Qatar as the venue for this year's AFC Champions League single-leg Final, which will be held on December 19.

With the successful conclusion of the AFC Champions League 2020 (West) in Qatar recently, as well as the upcoming preparations to host the East region matches next month, the AFC noted that the QFA met all the necessary hosting capability and capacity and medical infrastructure to host the Final of Asia's premier club competition.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made the decision on the venue for this year's Final more complex particularly in these uncertain times of travel and health restrictions. In addition to the numerous restrictions, the AFC also wanted to protect the important principle of sporting fair play. This will be, unlike previous years, a one-off final and we, therefore, needed to ensure that there was no unfair advantage to one team or the other," AFC General Secretary Dato' Windsor John, said in a statement.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participating clubs as well as the protection of all stakeholders has been crucial to the AFC so we must thank the Qatar Football Association and the Qatar Local Authorities and Ministries for putting in place the necessary health measures and effective medical protocols," he added.

Additionally, the AFC also had to consider the ability of the host to deliver such requirements among others, the Video Assistant Referee technical arrangements, medical requirements and commercial obligations.

QFA Secretary-General Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari, said: "Given the success of hosting the centralised West region matches in close collaboration with the AFC, and the preparation for the centralised East matches next month, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an outstanding AFC Champions League Final."

QFA Secretary-General Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari, said: "Given the success of hosting the centralised West region matches in close collaboration with the AFC, and the preparation for the centralised East matches next month, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an outstanding AFC Champions League Final."

"Qatar wishes to reiterate our commitment to provide world-class sporting infrastructure and operational and health and safety expertise and we look forward towards working hand-in-hand with the AFC to offer Asia's best clubs with the ultimate stage in December," he added.

The AFC Champions League East region Group Stage will kick-off on November 18, before the Round of 16 takes place on December 6 and 7. The Knockout Stage will commence with the Quarter-finals on December 10 before the Semi-final on December 13. Further details of the Final will be communicated in due course.

