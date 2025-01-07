London, Jan 6 (AP) Argentine teenager Julio Soler signed for Premier League club Bournemouth on Tuesday as the club pushes for a first-ever qualification for European soccer.

Bournemouth said the defender, who turns 20 next month, signed “a long-term contract.” The club did not disclose the transfer fee paid to Argentine top-tier club Lanus, although British media reported that it was 6.6 million pounds ($8.3 million).

Soler played in all four of Argentina's games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He come on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 loss to France in the quarterfinals after starting all three group-stage games.

The left-back was called up to Argentina's senior squad for the defending champion's 2026 World Cup qualifying games in October but did not play.

Soler joins Bournemouth with the club seventh in the Premier League standings and just two points off fifth place, which will likely earn qualification for the Champions League. The Cherries' best league finish was ninth in 2017.

Bournemouth said Soler was born in Paraguay and moved to Argentina as a child. (AP)

