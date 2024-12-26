Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah removed Usman Khawaja in a rather sedate second sensation as Australia reached 176 for 2 at tea on day one of the Boxing Day Test against India here on Thursday.

In stark contrast to the frantic first session, Australian batters soaked up deliveries, adding 64 runs to their total in the second session.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Poor Form in IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Says 'I Haven't Been Disciplined Enough' (Watch Video).

Khawaja (57) reached his first half-century of the series before playing the ball straight to KL Rahul at mid-wicket, giving Bumrah his first wicket of the match.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Which Team Sam Konstas is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details After 19-Year-Old's Impressive Test Debut Against India in BGT 2024-25.

Australia 176 for 2 in 53 overs (Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Ravindra Jadeja 1/33).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)