Canberra (Australia), Jan 23 (AP) Australia's women had already retained the Ashes. Now they've won the series against England.

The Australians won the rain-affected second Twenty20 by six runs in Canberra on Thursday to extend their 100 per cent start to the series and move into a 10-0 lead with just one more T20 and a test match remaining.

Also Read | Umar Nazir Mir Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Jammu and Kashmir's Star Pacer in Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

The English were set 186 to win and reached 168-4 with five balls left when heavy rain fell and no further play was possible. They were six runs short of the required score set by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

The Australians, who have won all three ODIs and the first two T20s, have held the Ashes since 2015, when they won the multi-format series on English soil. AP

Also Read | WWE on Netflix Gets Costlier After OTT Platform Confirms Significant Rise in Plan Prices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)