Ranji Trophy 2024-25 games included a blockbuster match – the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team playing against the Mumbai cricket team. The record 42-time Ranji Trophy title winner Mumbai had many stars including the India national cricket team’s top players like Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube with the side captained by Ajinkya Rahane. But a sensational bowling performance from Umar Nazir Mir rattled the Mumbai side as he not only dismissed all the above-mentioned stars but dismissed top-order batter Hadik Tamore. Mumbai said was wrapped up in 120 runs, thanks to Umar’s bowling. Umar Nazir Mir Shines During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match, Takes Four Wickets Including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube (Watch Video).

The 31-year-old pacer used his height and strength to his advantage and troubled batters with his pace and bounce. The Jammu side was in control of the game from the start after Mir’s star performance. Mir made his first-call debut in 2013 and since then, he has taken 138 wickets in 57 matches. In List A cricket, he has 54 wickets while the fast bowler has taken 32 wickets in T20s. Here are some facts about Umar Nazir Mir. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Check Out Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Other Team India Players' Performances After Their Comeback in Domestic Cricket Tournament.

Umar Nazir Mir Quick Facts

# Umar Nazir Mir was born on November 03, 1993

# Umar Nazir Mir’s birthplace in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir

# Umar Nazir Mir’s height is 6 foot 4 inches

# Umar Nazir Mir played in 57 first-class matches and picked up 138 wickets and has 54 wickets in List A cricket.

# Umar Nazir Mir has 32 wickets in T20s.

# Umar Nazir Mir also played in the Deodhar Trophy 2018-19, playing for the India C squad for the 2018-19 Deodhar Trophy.

# Best bowling figures of Umar Mir 6/53 against Services in October 2024.

